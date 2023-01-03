Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Short Interest Up 14.3% in December

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 241,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 36,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

CGRN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. 639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,473. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.73. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 281.25% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

