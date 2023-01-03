Cardano Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152.62 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $8.72 billion and approximately $152.62 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.95 or 0.07276837 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00032152 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00066562 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00059121 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024031 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007835 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,518,943,766 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.