Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. 27,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,784. The company has a market cap of $177.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cardlytics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $73.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $72.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.93 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $38,888.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,745 shares of company stock worth $46,429 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Cardlytics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

