CashBackPro (CBP) Price Tops $0.85 on Top Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $86.47 million and approximately $9,064.76 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00005067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official website is cashbackpro.net. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @ComBoxTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.87856323 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $413.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashbackpro.net/.”

