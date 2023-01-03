Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Down 15.4% in December

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Price Performance

CPAR remained flat at $10.07 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,642. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,216,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,370,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 706,820 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

