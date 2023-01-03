Celer Network (CELR) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $68.76 million and $3.11 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

