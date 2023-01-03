Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Reaches $43.09 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $43.09 million and $444,583.96 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,167,737 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars.

