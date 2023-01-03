Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of EBR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 127.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

