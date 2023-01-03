Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Short Interest Update

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,200 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 659,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

CPF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $552.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.10. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 28.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Central Pacific Financial news, COO Arnold D. Martines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

