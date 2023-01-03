Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Update

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,850,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 12,800,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.3 %

CDAY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $105.76.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDAY. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

