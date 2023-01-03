Chainbing One Day Volume Reaches $3,919.85 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $644.73 million and approximately $3,919.85 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00007683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainbing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 62.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00464526 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $375.60 or 0.02254620 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.98 or 0.29724938 BTC.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.