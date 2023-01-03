Chainbing Price Tops $1.29 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $651.69 million and $4,310.58 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00007774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

