ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 8,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CHX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. 1,370,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,726. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.58. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,919 shares of company stock worth $4,827,903 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

