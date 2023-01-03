ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Short Interest Up 13.1% in December

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,850,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 43,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 20.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,422,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,943.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 225,405 shares of company stock worth $2,212,831 in the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChargePoint Price Performance

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. 389,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,607,986. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.