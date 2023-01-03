ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Short Interest Up 13.1% in December

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,850,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 43,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 20.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Activity at ChargePoint
In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,422,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,943.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 225,405 shares of company stock worth $2,212,831 in the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ChargePoint Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. 389,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,607,986. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.