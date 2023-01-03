Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 683,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGIFF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

