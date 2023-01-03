Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Trading 5.8% Higher

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.82. 54,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,402,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

CIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 73.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently -32.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 885,442 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 493,047 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,162 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

