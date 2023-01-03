Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

About Chunghwa Telecom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

