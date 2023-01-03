Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)
