Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stake Reduced by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs comprises about 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $32,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 4.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 5.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $211.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.10. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $249.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.22 and a 200-day moving average of $205.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.69%.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.