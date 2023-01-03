Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Down 12.6% in December

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIOXY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Cielo Price Performance

Shares of CIOXY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,353. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Cielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Cielo Increases Dividend

Cielo Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 4.51%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is 66.68%.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

