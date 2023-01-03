Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,950. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

