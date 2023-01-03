Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 41,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZFS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CZFS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. 2,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.74.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

About Citizens Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.