Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 96,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. UBS Group AG raised its position in Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Citizens by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. 690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,561. Citizens has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $76.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

