Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

CIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group increased their price target on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CIVB opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.80. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Stories

