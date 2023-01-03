Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.62. 28,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,958,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,051,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 1,487,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,003,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,437,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 960,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

