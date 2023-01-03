Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th.

Clime Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a current ratio of 69.51 and a quick ratio of 69.47.

Get Clime Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Abernethy bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$28,210.00 ($19,190.48). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,045.

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.