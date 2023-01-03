Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $135.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $136.17.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.51. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after buying an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $192,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.