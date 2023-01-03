Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210,200 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Moody’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Moody’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $279.66. 9,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,948. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.15 and a 200-day moving average of $281.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $392.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

