Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,586,000 after purchasing an additional 546,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,072,000 after acquiring an additional 161,289 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 58,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,871. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.