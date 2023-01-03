Close Asset Management Ltd Has $3.49 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $39,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $41.54. 25,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $54.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.87%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.