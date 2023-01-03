Close Asset Management Ltd Has $76,000 Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340,271 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $89,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,780.00.

NVR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVR stock traded down $10.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,602.00. The stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,242. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,496.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,300.30. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,917.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.