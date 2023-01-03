Close Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth $47,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMBC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Embecta from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Embecta in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ EMBC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,754. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

