Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 19,626 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.67. 40,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.29 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.