Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 184 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,197 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.38. The company had a trading volume of 145,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,313. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $167.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

