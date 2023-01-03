Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 15,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,459 shares of company stock worth $21,937,764. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $134.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.04.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

