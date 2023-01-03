Cobak Token (CBK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $639,148.69

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Cobak Token has a market cap of $30.60 million and $639,148.69 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cobak Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00461500 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000187 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.29 or 0.02228657 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.30 or 0.29531296 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,762,497 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobak Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobak Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cobak Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cobak Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cobak Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.