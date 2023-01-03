Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Down 13.4% in December

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Codere Online Luxembourg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRO. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Up 4.7 %

CDRO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 2,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. Codere Online Luxembourg has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.97.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

