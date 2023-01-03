Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVLY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. 667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,845. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $227.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

CVLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

