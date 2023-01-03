Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Up 15.4% in December

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,326. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.37. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $74.08.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $548,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Allen Kapp sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,982. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.