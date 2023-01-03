Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE FOF remained flat at $10.45 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,259. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

