Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE FOF remained flat at $10.45 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,259. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $14.95.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
