Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $7.19

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $6.87. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 2,104 shares.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

