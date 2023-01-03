Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Trading Up 6.3%

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 7,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 246,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CODI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $597.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.37 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 1,858.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 131,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125,021 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

