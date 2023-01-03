Compound (COMP) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $31.98 or 0.00191723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $232.41 million and $17.37 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00114120 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00056647 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00035465 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

