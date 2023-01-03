Compound (COMP) Price Tops $31.21

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $31.21 or 0.00187429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $226.79 million and $14.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00111894 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00059909 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036932 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 31.97681303 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $15,748,315.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

