Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Down to $13.71

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $13.21. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 11,685 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

