Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

