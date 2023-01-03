Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW) Short Interest Update

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Stock Down 46.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORZW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 2,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,347. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. It designs, owns, and operates carbon neutral infrastructure facilities for blockchain and AI computing; mines digital assets; and provides hosting solutions for digital asset mining, blockchain applications, and AI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.