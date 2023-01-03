Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,521. Costamare has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 46.07%. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1,053.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 157.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 108.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

