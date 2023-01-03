Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $13.26

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2023

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $13.85. Couchbase shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 1,160 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Couchbase Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.