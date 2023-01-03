Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $13.26

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $13.85. Couchbase shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 1,160 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Couchbase Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

