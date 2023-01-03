Counos X (CCXX) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Counos X coin can now be purchased for $17.94 or 0.00107082 BTC on major exchanges. Counos X has a market capitalization of $321.38 million and $285,112.63 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003019 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00464221 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.88 or 0.02251484 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.50 or 0.29705404 BTC.
Counos X Profile
Counos X’s launch date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
