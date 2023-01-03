Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CRARY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.89) to €13.00 ($13.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €13.80 ($14.68) to €10.20 ($10.85) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($12.23) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

CRARY remained flat at $5.22 on Tuesday. 116,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.62. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

