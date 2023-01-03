Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRARY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.89) to €13.00 ($13.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €13.80 ($14.68) to €10.20 ($10.85) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($12.23) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.
Crédit Agricole Price Performance
CRARY remained flat at $5.22 on Tuesday. 116,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.62. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.07.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
